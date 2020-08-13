Positivo delivers more than 8,000 computers

Positivo revealed that today it will deliver to the Secretariats of Education and Penitentiary Administration of the State of Amazonas, Seduc and Seap respectively 8,500 computers that will help to improve the conditions of educational development in Amazonas.

The beneficiaries of the novelty will be students from the 4th to the 8th year of the state education network and also, from inmates who are now included in the prison system, thus stimulating access to education through the equipment that is developed for regions where they have low or no connectivity available.

According to Positivo, 7,200 notebooks and 31 recharging and storage cabinets will be provided to the Department of Education and the remainder (1,300) will be used in the penitentiary system, making it unclear whether they will all be Positivo Classmate notebooks or In the case of the prison system, the bet will be on another type of equipment.

For Regina Silva, pedagogical director of the educational technology unit at Positivo Tecnologia, the project helps to reduce inequality in access to information due to lack of connectivity, something that was more evident due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

“We want to help reduce the inequality in access to education that still exists due to the lack of connectivity and that, during the pandemic, became even more evident. Our mission with this project is to contribute to guarantee the right to equity and quality in education”

According to José Goutier Rodrigues, Director of Research and Development and Government Relations at Positivo Tecnologia, the project is financed by Positivo’s research obligations and will have an assessment of the impact generated by the use of technology in learning.

“The project is financed by our company’s research and development obligations, targeting 100% of professionals and entities in Amazonas”

To implement the “Education 4.0” project, Positivo developed an offline version of the Aprimora platform, which will allow users to improve knowledge in Mathematics and Portuguese, integrating curriculum content and technological resources and favoring the development of specific skills in both areas .



