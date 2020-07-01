Positive Altkoin Forecast from Smart Contractor

Smart Contractor, one of the cryptocurrency analysts , has shared an analysis that can delight especially alternative cryptocurrency (altcoin) investors.

Bitcoin is seen as the undisputed largest cryptocurrency in the market today with a 64.8 percent market dominance. As a result, we can see that many altcoins are similar to Bitcoin or at least dependent on Bitcoin. Smart Contractor, a cryptocurrency analyst, believes this will change over time.

Transition to Altcoins

Smart Contractor commented on the relationship between Bitcoin and altcoins in his post on his social media account. In this post, the analyst pointed out that Bitcoin’s market dominance may decrease over time.

Smart Contractor, who thinks that we may encounter a table similar to 2019 at this point, thinks that the investors in the market will be able to switch from Bitcoin to altcoins in time and this will create a snowball effect .

btc dominance with a clear breakdown and now retest as we saw in late 2019 indicating alt outperformance. my hypothesis is btc keeps distributing or even breaks down and money flows from btc into the better performing low-mid cap alts causing a snowball effect. pic.twitter.com/YLP53prCPx — 🍄🌲Benjamin Blunts🌲🍄 (@SmartContracter) June 30, 2020

He knew before

Smart Contractor made a comment about the market a few years ago and surprised everyone. In 2018, when Bitcoin was still at the level of $ 6,000, this analyst, who said “the price will drop to $ 3,000,” was reacted by many.

However, Bitcoin price started to drop some time after Smart Contractor shared this comment and really fell below the $ 4,000 level. Time will tell if his prediction will be correct this time.



