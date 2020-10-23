Posed for agents to defraud dozens of old adults

Two Southern California cousins ​​were arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as federal agents and defrauding more than 50 seniors with false arrest warrants into sending them money.

Cousins ​​Elmer Miranda Barrios, 35, and William Margarito Barrios, 36, were arrested in Riverside, California, amid an operation that includes the arrest of another suspect, Anuj Mahendrabhai Patel, on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. and wire fraud, the US Department of Justice reported.

The authorities assure that the three suspects have defrauded, together with a group of conspirators abroad, more than $ 500,000 dollars in cash from their victims.

According to court documents, from April 2019 to March 2020, other members of the conspiracy, believed to be in India, phoned the victims and posed as government employees or law enforcement officers.

Using bogus data, including fake license plate numbers and forged government phone numbers, the defendants convinced the victims, most of whom were over 55, that there was a fraud alert and that their identities or money were in trouble.

To fix the problem, victims had to send cash by mail, which was collected by Hispanics. The cousins ​​allegedly used fraudulent identification documents to claim the money.

Authorities note that in February 2020, an 82-year-old victim sent $ 10,000 to “Víctor Efraín DePaz” in Hemet, California.

The victims’ loss in this case is approximately $ 541,420, and the defendants allegedly conspired to receive more than 50 packages sent by the victims.



