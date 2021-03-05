Pose: Season 3 will be the last in the series

It was recently announced that the Pose series will see an end after the season 3 airing. The production marked the premiere of the last episodes for May 2 on FX. The expectation is that the end of the series will be shown on June 6 by the broadcaster.

Pose is a drama that brings to the fore the pioneers of a movement in the underground scene in New York, which gained attention in the late 1980s and gave greater visibility to the LGBTQI + community.

In the series, Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) has her own issues and internal struggles, while remaining one of the most important people in the context of the dances. The production also addresses the issue of the HIV virus and AIDS becoming one of the main problems among the characters presented.

Pose team comments on the importance of production for their careers

“My life changed forever because of Pose, a drama series centered on trans and queer people, people living with HIV, black and Latino people without fear or apology,” said Janet Mock, scriptwriter and executive producer on the series, through an official statement.

Ryan Murphy, who is also behind Pose’s success, said in several interviews that the FX series was very important to his career. “From the beginning, when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the project, it has been very exciting to be able to participate,” he commented.

The series made television history by presenting the largest cast of regular transgender people ever assembled. In addition to Mj Rodriguez, there is also Michaela Jaé, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard and Jason A. Rodriguez.

