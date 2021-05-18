Pose 3×5: Visit May Hinder Angel and Papi’s Plans (promo)

Pose: The FX channel released the official promo for the 5th episode of the 3rd season of the Pose series, named “Something Borrowed, Something Blue”. In the plot, Angel and Papi are visited by an old friend who can complicate wedding plans. Meanwhile, Elektra expands its business with the help of very controversial new associates.

The series is in the third and final season and is betting on great emotions. The episode will air on May 23.

Check out the full video of the 3×5 episode of Pose:

Learn more about the Pose series

Created by Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals and Brad Falchuk, the series featured the largest cast of transsexual actors in the history of American television and the largest LGBTQ cast in a series ever produced.

In the series, people experience luxury culture in the late 1980s. The part of society that benefits from increased consumption and privileges conflicts with the part that faces social and literary decline in the city center. The cast is incredible and includes MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross and Angel Bismark Curiel.

The success of the series was so great that Billy Porter was one of the Emmy nominees for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Pose. With that, he becomes the first black and gay man nominated in the category, which is one of the most important of the event.

The first two seasons of Pose are available in Brazil via the Netflix streaming platform.