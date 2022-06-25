Porygon2 Phanpy Fusion is Too Cute

The results of the Pokemon player merge combine Phanpy and Porygon2, creating a charming and pleasant companion that should be in games. Pokemon fusion, usually carried out through various online fusion sites, takes two existing types of Pokemon and combines them together. These combinations can combine funny attributes, such as the Onyx tail with the back of a Pikachu, or create Frankenstein-like monsters from the mouth of a Gengar and the body of a Togepi. This confusion has led to the emergence of a large number of fan art dedicated to the fusion of Pokemon, and is a great way to look at your favorite species from new angles.

Combinations of different Pokemon are found not only outside the game series, since in recent years fusion types have been integrated into games such as Black 2 and White 2, as well as Sword and Shield. For example, players who want to get a White Cure or a Black Cure must combine Cure with Reshiram or Zekrom, while in the Sword and Shield The Crown Tundra supplement, players combine Kalirex with a Glazier or Ghost, resulting in an Ice Rider or Shadow Rider Kalirex. In addition, Solgaleo and Lunala of the Sun and Moon can combine with Necrosma to get different versions of each legendary Pokemon.

Link: Every Pokemon with fusion capabilities in Sword & Shield (including both DLC)

However, a fan of Pokemon lumisoda on Twitter shared the result of merging Pokemon by mixing Porygon2 with Phanpy, and this combination is simply amazing. In the post, lumisoda shared the original image of the merger from the website where the two Pokemon were merged, followed by their fan art on the right. The body of the Phanpi was replaced by the Porigon’s beak2, as well as its coloration, tail and eyes. Transformation with the help of fan art makes what has been called “Porpy” both attractive and completely worthy of being part of a Pokemon team.

Phanpy is an earth—type Pokemon, and Porygon2 is a normal—type Pokemon. Because of this, “Porpi” could be considered Normal/A ground type, which would give him a unique advantage in combat if he were a canonical Pokemon species. In addition, “Porpy” may be the result of exchanging a regular Pokemon species for an Upgrade item, which is used to evolve Porygon into Porygon2. Sharing the result of the merger with the subject of the Dubious Disc that turned Porygon2 into Porygon-Z can also lead to an even more complex hybrid, creating a unique futuristic Pokemon with powerful sets of movements.

Although the fan—created mergers of Pokemon species are a great way to rethink the originals from the Pokémon series, unfortunately, these clever designs are being considered for new games. Holding a design contest can be a great way for Game Freak to attract fans to upcoming content, as well as add fresh and interesting new evolutionary projects or basic Pokemon to upcoming games. While it’s unlikely that any fan creations like Porpy will jump out of Poké Balls in future Pokemon games, it’s still interesting to see what adorable designs the community can come up with.