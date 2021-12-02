Portraits of Korean Celebrities and K-Pop Idols on the Red Carpet of the ‘2021 Asia Artist Awards’

The ‘2021 Asia Artist Awards‘ has finally begun. After being held for the first time in 2016, the ‘2021 Asia Artist Awards‘ will be held again on December 2, 2021.

As usual, before the award ceremony started, South Korean celebrities and K-Pop idols walked through the red carpet first.

Various K-Pop idols who attended the ‘2021 Asia Artist Awards‘ including DKB, BLITZERS, AleXa, KINGDOM, T1419, EVERGLOW, Lee Jun Young, U-KISS, WOODZ, ENHYPEN, Weekly, Stray Kids, Kwon Eun Bi , Golden Child, Wonho, GOT7’s Bambam, NCT’s Doyoung, Lim Young Woong, WJSN CHOCOME, PENTAGON, Kang Daniel, MOMOLAND, aespa, The Boyz, ASTRO, Brave Girls, NU’EST, SEVENTEEN, SNSD’s Yuri and ITZY.

Meanwhile, among the actors and actresses are Na In Woo, Moon Ga Young, Park Gun Il, Jeon Yeo Been, Cha Ji Yeon, Song Ji Hyo, Joo Suk Tae, Ryu Kyung Soo, Lee Do Hyun, Heo Seung Tae, Kim Joo Ryoung , Sung Hoon, Han So Hee and Lee Seung Gi.

The ‘2021 Asia Artist Awards‘ award ceremony was presented by IVE’s Jang Won Young and Super Junior’s Leeteuk as the main MCs.