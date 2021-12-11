Portraits of K-Pop Idols and Celebrities on the Red Carpet ‘MAMA 2021’

Various K-Pop idols and South Korean celebrities showed off their fashion on the red carpet ‘MAMA 2021‘. Before starting the ‘MAMA 2021‘ award ceremony on Saturday (11/12), the red carpet session was first held.

As previously reported, this award ceremony was attended by various K-Pop idols and singers consisting of AESPA, ATEEZ, Brave Girls, Ed Sheeran, ENHYPEN, INI, ITZY, JANNABI, JO1, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U, Stray Kids, TXT, Wanna One and the ‘Street Woman Fighter‘ dance crew.

While the celebrities who attended as presenters were Lee Hyori, Kwon Yool, Kim Seo Hyung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Hye Yoon, Nam Yoon Su, Noh Hong Chul, Monika, Rain, Song Joong Ki, Ahn Bo Hyun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jo Bo Ah, Jo Jung Suk, Sooyoung, Tiffany, HaHa, Han Ye Ri, and Heo Sung Tae.

You can see their appearance when walking on the red carpet through the following photos!