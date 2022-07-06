Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Release Veteran Guard

As we continue the turbulent period of free agents in the NBA, the Portland Trail Blazers are planning to release an experienced defender who is likely to generate a lot of interest.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Trail Blazers plan to waive Eric Bledsoe in the coming days. Bledsoe was traded to the Blazers back in February, but never played for them.

The 32-year-old point guard started the 2021/22 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 54 games with 29 starts.

Charania said “several teams” are likely to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent. Judging by the year he’s had, he’s probably right.

Between 2014 and 2021, Eric Bledsoe was a reliable point guard for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. During that time, he averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

In his last two years at the Bucks, Bledsoe also proved himself to be a reliable defender. He earned All-Defensive team honors in consecutive seasons, even though he started making fewer shots per game.

But over the past two seasons at the Pelicans and Clippers, Bledsoe’s numbers have declined.

However, he has shown that he can make an impact even as a reserve player.

Where will Eric Bledsoe go next?