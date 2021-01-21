Portal 2 will win new campaign made by fans

Valve games are very popular with their fan bases even years after their releases. A proof of this is that many of them usually work on new features for these titles, and the most recent one to enter this list is Portal 2 thanks to a new campaign that is in production.

Entitled Portal 2: Desolation, the creation brings together several modifiers known by fans of the series to create an unprecedented adventure starring Diana, who is using the BRACE cyber system and has access to several upgrades that include a portal device. The goal here is to discover secrets from Aperture’s past on an adventure set in the 80s.

See a trailer of the project in question below:

It is worth mentioning that Portal 2: Desolation does not yet have a set release date, but judging by the video, this may not be far from happening.