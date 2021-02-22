Portal 2: patch adds Vulkan support and bug fixes

Valve made available last Thursday (18) a new update for Portal 2, bringing countless mechanics news, bug fixes and improvements, as support for the Vulkan API, after almost 10 years of launching the game.

With the Portal 2 2021 patch, players will be able to enable support for Vulkan, an API developed by Khronos Group – the same team behind OpenGL – and responsible for significantly improving the performance of compatible games. To do this, simply access the game’s startup options and enter the code “-vulkan”, which immediately will activate the mode.

In addition, the update brought a number of improvements including visual effects and settings for contrast, resolution, cooperative system optimization, improved weapon textures and lighting, and the addition of a new mechanic called Spin 360º, apparently a new skill implemented in the game. .

Finally, the Portal 2 update corrects several bugs and occasional failures involving crashes, Linux performance, ping and other options. To check the full list of enhancements for the 2021 patch, simply visit the official Steam page.

Portal 2 is available for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC.