Port Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Is Released For PC

A new port of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time hits computers this week. Created by the Harbor Masters group, this new version of the game has high definition graphics (while still maintaining the original look), support for wide screen monitors, keyboard support and even gyroscope controls.

Another new feature of the project is the option to add mods, opening up a range of possibilities for the modder community and even ordinary gamers who want to revisit a different but familiar version of Hyrule seen on the Nintendo 64.

Below, you can check out the launch video of the Zelda OoT PC port:

As is well known, Nintendo is pretty strict when it comes to its properties. Obviously this encompasses their games, which led the Harbor Masters folks to look for a loophole in the law: using reverse engineering, new code was created for the game and therefore Big N has no rights to the source code used. Even the name of the game was changed, with the PC port being called Ship of Harkinian.

As the other files used, such as textures and items, are taken directly from the Ocarina of Time ROM, those interested in enjoying the first Zelda of the N64 on PC must have an original copy of the game cartridge. While this does not guarantee the “legality” of the project, the port development team hopes that all these steps make the port as legal as possible.

It is worth remembering that something similar happened when Super Mario 64 was ported to PC in 2020, an occasion that Nintendo did not miss. Despite not having taken legal action against the creators of the port, Big N went to court trying to remove the content from the internet — material that is no longer available online. It remains to be seen whether this version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will meet the same fate as the PC port of Mario 64.