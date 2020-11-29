Porsche Taycan Sales to Meet Expectations

The world-famous automotive company Porsche expected a lot from Taycan, the first electric model in its history. The vehicle manages to meet these expectations.

2020 has not been a good year for just about anything. Automobile manufacturers, on the other hand, faced great difficulties due to the disrupted supply chains during the pandemic period. Porsche, on the other hand, managed to put one of the most important automobiles of the last years on sale despite all the experiences.

The first electric car in the history of the German company was able to meet the company’s expectations in terms of sales. Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport in Germany, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed that they are on the way to achieving the 20 thousand Taycan target.

Pandemic Could Not Stop Taycan

In his statement, Blume emphasized the sales success of the vehicle. In his statement, Porsche CEO said that they will exceed the target of 20 thousand cars even if they have problems because dealers and factories are closed in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As the first wave of the pandemic was taking place, Porsche was only able to sell 4480 Taycan globally.

Porsche managed to adapt itself very quickly to the new order. As a result of this change, the company’s sales managed to reach almost 11 thousand units. Still, the firm has to sell more than 9,000 Taycan by the end of the year.

The Taycan, which is generally highly acclaimed, has managed to become the best selling Porsche model of the year in Europe. Many people in the USA also prefer this model for luxury electric cars. In other words, the vehicle market position is very strong.

Porsche’s eye on China

While it seems unlikely that Porsche will sell 9,000 vehicles just over a month before the end of the year, the German company has an expectation. This expectation comes from the predictions that the demand for the vehicle will be high in China, which has already survived the epidemic, opened its stadiums and life has returned to normal.

The RWD Taycan version of the Taycan, which has a more affordable price tag than usual, will also be on sale in China. China, one of the largest economies in the world, is known as one of the leading countries where the most electric cars are sold.



