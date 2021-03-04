Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo introduced

Porsche realized the world launch of the first fully electric CUV model Taycan Cross Turismo and introduced 4 different versions. This new model, in which the all-wheel drive system and the Performance Plus Battery with a capacity of 93.4 kWh are offered as standard, operates with an 800-volt system like the other Taycan models.

Porsche is expanding its fully electric sports car range with the Taycan Cross Turismo. As with the Taycan models, an innovative electric drive with 800-volt architecture stands out in the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo specifications

The new high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension provides performance that does not compromise on dynamic characteristics in off-road conditions. 47 millimeters more headroom for rear passengers and over 1,200 liters of luggage capacity make the Cross Turismo a truly versatile car.

Four different versions, Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, are offered to the market with their launch.

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, with an engine power of 280 kW (380 PS), can generate 350 kW (476 PS) in 5.1 seconds from 0 to 100 km thanks to the power loading activated with the take-off control. Reaching a top speed of 220 km / h, the car offers a range (WLTP) between 389 – 456 km.

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, which has a power of 360 kW (490 PS), can reach from 0 to 100 km in 4.1 seconds by generating 420 kW (571 PS) thanks to the power loading active with the take-off control. With a top speed of 240 km / h, the car has a range (WLTP) between 388 – 452 km.

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, on the other hand, generates 460 kW (625 PS) of power and has a range (WLTP) of 395 – 452 km. The model, which produces 500 kW (680 PS) of power thanks to the power loading activated with the launch control, has an acceleration time of 0-100 km / h in 3.3 seconds, a top speed of 250 km / h and a range of 395 – 452 km ( WLTP) have.

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, the last member of the family, has an engine power of 460 kW (625 PS). The car can reach from 0 to 100 km in 2.9 seconds, generating 560 kW (761 PS) of power thanks to the power loading activated with the launch control. The version, which reaches a top speed of 250 km / h, has a range of 388 – 419 km (WLTP).

All-wheel drive and adaptive suspension are standard on all four models. Optional Off-road design package increases ground clearance up to 30 mm. This feature turns the Cross Turismo model into an ideal car that can also be used in off-road conditions. The standard “Gravel Mode” increases the suitability of the new model for use on rough roads.

The model, which is very similar to the Mission E Cross Turismo concept car exhibited at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, draws attention with its sporty roofline, which is called the “flight line” by Porsche designers and slopes down towards the rear in its silhouette.

The off-road design package includes wheel arch details, front and rear lower panels and side skirts. As part of the off-road design package, Cross Turismo features special covers at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the skirts. These elements not only provide a striking exterior appearance but also provide protection against stones.

Sports accessories: Porsche e-bikes and new rear carrier

Porsche simultaneously offers two e-bikes to the market: eBike Sport and eBike Cross. With their timeless designs as well as powerful and sustainable traction technologies, these e-bikes fit perfectly with the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Porsche has developed a rear carrier for the Taycan Cross Turismo that will set the standard in terms of size and handling and carry up to three bicycles. The tailgate can be opened even when there is a bicycle on the carrier, which can be used for different types of bicycles.