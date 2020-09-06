Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Displayed While Tested

Taycan Cross Turismo, which will be the new version of Porsche’s Taycan model, was spotted while being tested at the Nurburgring. The vehicle carries the same powertrain as the regular Taycan.

Although German automobile giant Porsche entered the electric car industry relatively late, it has followed a very successful path so far. The biggest blow to the electric car industry of the company was with the Taycan model. Taycan even managed to threaten the electric car giant Tesla.

When the Taycan gained a very successful place among all Porsche models, the company decided to make this model more convenient. As a result, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo appeared. However, Taycan Cross Turismo, which will normally exit towards the end of this year, has been postponed to the beginning of 2021.

Test images of Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo:

Even though we have to wait months before we can see the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo in all its beauty, Porsche continues to test the vehicle on the tracks. In this way, we also get the chance to see the Taycan Cross Turismo live. Finally, this car was spotted testing on the famous track Nurburgring.

As you can see in the video, the car has a longer rear than the standard Porsche Taycan. The vehicle looks very aggressive with its black metallic paint. The vehicle’s oversized tires and red brake calipers contribute to this aggressiveness. Of course, the longer Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo’s longer weight also adds weight to it.

However, at least as far as we can see from the video, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo moves on the track disregarding the weight it has compared to the standard model. However, in order to have a more realistic understanding of the performance of the vehicle, we need to see it when it is tested on normal roads.

As for the performance of the new Taycan, the vehicle uses the same powertrain as the sedan model. This gives the Taycan Cross Turismo between 530 – 761 horsepower. Having set Tesla as its target, Porsche plans to invest 10 billion euros to increase its share in the electric car industry.



