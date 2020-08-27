Porsche Panamera Turbo S with 620 hp revealed

Porsche has been working for cars that we will see on the road next year. One of these cars will be the 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S, reaching from 0 to 100 in under 3 seconds.

Porsche has been promoting for a long time that it expects a lot from the Panamera range. The firm had broken a vehicles Nürburgring lap record. We have finally managed to see the new 2021 Porsche Panamera.

The most important change in the new series was the Turbo S series, which replaced the Turbo model. With a twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, the vehicle has 620 horsepower and can produce 820 Nm of torque. In other words, we see a 70 horsepower and 50 Nm more powerful engine than the previous generation.

Serious innovations at Porsche

Porsche’s new Panamera Turbo S model manages to reach 0 to 100 in just 2.9 seconds. The slightly heavier Executive version has a longer wheelbase and therefore requires 3 seconds. The top speed of the Turbo S in both the standard and Sport Turismo and LWB versions is 315 km / h.

Porsche is also launching the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid model for the first time in this series. The plug-in electric model combines a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with an electric motor. As a result, the engine of the vehicle manages to reach 552 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque. It takes 3.5 seconds to reach 100 from 0.

With the transition to 2021MY, it has become possible for plug-in hybrids to have larger batteries. This means that the 4S E-Hybrid can go on electricity for 54 kilometers. In the Panamera itself, the 3.0-liter single-turbo model is replaced by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo model.

Porsche makes up the Panamera

When we put aside the changes in terms of the engine, we see some minor design changes in the 2021 Panamera. At the rear of the vehicle, there is now LED light throughout. On the front, we see that the previously optional SportDesign design has become standard.

In the Turbo S model, it is noticeable that the air intakes are widened and the rims have become 20 inches and 21 inches. The new model has a distinctive front light design, while changes to the exhaust do the V8.

The 2021 Porsche Panamera series, which has many additional features such as advanced adaptable suspensions and new steering to increase driving pleasure, will also include features such as traffic recognition and lane tracking. It is stated that the orders for the vehicles have not started yet.



