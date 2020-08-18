Porsche Panamera Sets Record at Nürburgring Circuit

Stuttgart-based automotive company Porsche shared the video of the moments when the new Panamera broke a record at the Nürburgring track. The four-door sedan completed the 20,832-kilometer track in 7 minutes and 29.81 seconds.

We knew that the German luxury car manufacturer Porsche was working on the new Panamera for a while. It was announced that the vehicle, about which we have heard many things, broke a record at the Nürburgring track last week. Now, the German automotive company shared a video of the Porsche Panamera’s record-breaking moments at the Nürburgring track.

In the shared video, Porsche Panamera reaches a peak speed of 297 km / h on the Nürburgring track, which is 20,832 kilometers long. In the record-breaking test, the car completed the track in a total of 7 minutes 29.81 seconds, making the Panamera faster than the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, which recorded 7 minutes 30.11 seconds on the same track.

What will Porsche Panamera offer under the hood?

The German firm did not clearly state exactly which versions the Panamera will come in or what the power outputs will be, but promised that the new models will be more powerful than the current models.

However, when we look at the screenshots taken from the video above, we can see that the new Panamera has reached 646 horsepower and 834 Nm of torque. These values ​​are considerably higher than the current Panamera Turbo’s 550 horsepower and 769 Nm of torque. In other words, it can be said that the new Panamara will come with a serious performance increase.

Earlier rumors indicated that the Porsche Panamera will have Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid versions as well as a Turbo S version. At this point, the German firm will place the Turbo S E-Hybrid model at the top of the Panamera family.

What is known about Porsche’s new Panamera vehicle to be introduced in the coming months is limited for now. We will continue to share with you if new details about the vehicle are revealed. You can follow us to be informed about the developments and watch the video below, where Porsche Panamera broke a record with 7 minutes 29.81 seconds on the Nürburgring track.

Porsche Panamera’s record-breaking moments at the Nürburgring circuit:



