Porsche May Recall Taycan Ev Due to Battery Problem

Porsche: Bloomberg news portal reported on Thursday (1) that Porsche may carry out a global recall of the Taycan Ev, the brand’s first line of electric cars. According to sources close to the car company, the decision was prompted by an investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The agency found nine complaints that the vehicle entered a safe mode with sudden energy losses. No accidents occurred with the cars, but a German company may send an official statement in the coming days. Bloomberg reports that the brand declined to comment on the case.

The source of the problem has not yet been confirmed.

According to the NHTSA report, the 2020 and 2021 models may have problems with the auxiliary battery, which disables the electrical systems and prevents the vehicle from being driven. However, Bloomberg sources report a software error as the source of this snag.

All witnesses claim that the problem arose unannounced on the Taycans’ panel. In addition, six of the complaints also claim that it is impossible to restart the car after the defect.

Investigation will now determine the scope and severity of this complication in other models in the line. Porsche isn’t the only one suffering from recalls: last Saturday (26), Tesla began recalling nearly 285,000 vehicles in China for autopilot problems.