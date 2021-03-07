Porsche launches electric bikes that cost more than $ 8,000

Porsche announced, on Thursday (04), its 2 new electric bicycles. The Sport and Cross models cost a trifle of US $ 10.7 thousand (R $ 60 thousand in the current price) and US $ 8.5 thousand (R $ 48 thousand in the current price), respectively.

High-end bikes were developed in collaboration with the Rotwild brand, one of the most respected on the market. They also use components from major companies in the industry such as Shimano and Magura.

The Sport version was equipped with a carbon fiber frame, full suspension, front and rear headlights, Shimano EP8 engine and Magura brakes. According to Porsche, the road model is intended for everyday use in cities.

Porsche Bicycles

Cross was produced thinking of those who like off-road adventures. It also features Shimano engines and carbon fiber frame, as well as Magura hydraulic disc brakes that are heat resistant and handlebars with a display that shows information such as speed.

The bicycles, which are made in Germany, are part of the Taycan Cross Turismo line, Porsche’s new electric car. The vehicle has already been announced to arrive in Brazil in the second half and will cost $ 649 thousand.