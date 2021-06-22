Porsche Invests in The Production of Electric Supercar Batteries

Porsche has announced plans to develop batteries for electric supercars. Through investments in Customcells — a German battery manufacturer — the car brand will create a new joint venture called Cellforce. The startup will be responsible for researching and producing high-performance batteries at the Development Center in Weissach, Germany.

“Battery cells will be the combustion chamber of the future. As a new Porsche subsidiary, the Cellforce Group will be instrumental in driving the research, development, production and sale of high-performance batteries,” said Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche .

Porsche will hold 83.75% of the company’s shares. The startup is also being financed by Germany and the state of Baden-Württemberg with around 60 million euros, approximately R$360 million in direct conversion. Cellforce is expected to nearly six-fold its number of employees by 2025 — from 13 to 80.

The annual production goal of these batteries is 100 MWh, enough for approximately one thousand vehicles, according to the manufacturer’s estimates.