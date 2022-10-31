Porsche Installed A High-Quality Exhaust On The Soundbar For $12,000.

German studio Porsche Design is currently taking pre-orders for a limited edition 911-style soundbar that will cost you a cool $12,000. 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro — Ltd. is a 2.1.2 virtual surround sound system with a system power of 300 watts. It has 4K-compatible HDMI ports and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, and is also compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD, as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast for streaming.

The soundbar can also connect to other Porsche Design products for multi-channel streaming. An exhaust system is also attached to the front of the sound panel. Why wait?

A distinctive feature here, without a doubt, is the exhaust. Porsche Design installed a real exhaust system from the original Porsche 992 GT3 on the front of the sound panel. No matter how surprising it is for Porsche and motorists in general, the exhaust serves solely for aesthetics, since the sound from the bar does not pass through the pipes. Sorry, you can’t get your cake and eat it too.

It is not only a work of art or a means to start a conversation, but also a functional speaker system.

The unit measures 1,500 mm x 460 mm x 500 mm (approximately 59 inches x 18.1 inches x 19.7 inches) and weighs a whopping 65 kg (143.3 pounds). Porsche Design said that it can be hung on the wall or put on the provided stand.

Porsche Design is a subsidiary of the German automaker, which is engaged in the licensing of consumer goods and accessories. You have undoubtedly seen how they collaborate with well-known technology brands, including Acer, AOC, Garmin and Huawei.

The Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro — Ltd. 2.1.2 virtual surround sound system is available for pre-order at a price of $12,000. Only 500 copies are produced in a silver-black color scheme. Expect it to be sent on January 1, 2023.