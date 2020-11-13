Porsche has released unprecedented models!

Porsche Design Studio has unveiled the car models that are likely to arrive in the future. Sharing three models that have never been shown before, Porsche dazzles. These cars include an open-top sports car and an electric vehicle, as well as a model for racers. Porsche has revealed three new models: The Porsche 919 Street, Porsche Vision Spyder, Porsche Vision Renndienst.

The Porsche 919 Street and more

As you can imagine, it takes a really long time to develop cars. These vehicles, which take a long time from design to production, can take years to meet with the end user. This period from production to testing can be quite long for car enthusiasts.

Porsche also published three different concepts as part of the book Porsche Unseen. The Porsche 919 made its appearance at the Le Mans LMP1, FIA World Endurance Championship between 2014 and 2017. This model, which brought successful results, seems to have prompted Porsche to consider The Porsche 919 Street model. This model, which looks very good, really seems to impress automobile enthusiasts.

The Porsche Vision Spyder model offers a modern take on a classic silhouette. Designed with an open top, this model was designed in the spirit of the Porsche 550 Spyder of the 1950s. Needless to say, we think the 550 model is very popular and valuable. Porsche, introduced by James Dean with the name Little Bastard in 1955, also refers to the number 130 and the number “131” is included in this vehicle.

The Porsche Vision Renndienst model looks quite different. Apart from the classic car perception, it has a flatter front design. In the Porsche Vision Renndienst model, where a shorter and flatter design is preferred, the red color conquers the hearts. A futuristic, somewhat sporty reference is made to Porsche’s relationship with Volkswagen and the famous Kombi van.

Apart from that, we add the photos from the Porsche Unseen book to the gallery at the beginning of the news.



