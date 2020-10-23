Porsche Design and Huawei cooperation continues

One of the newest links between Porsche Design and Huawei is the new Watch GT 2. The smart watch, which has a case made of water resistant sapphire glass and a light titanium bezel, comes with a skin-friendly ceramic back panel and a titanium strap with butterfly movement. Users can easily adjust the length of this strap to fit their wrists.

The smart watch supports more than 100 exercise modes. These include climbing, surfing, boating and more. The watch, which can guide users on 10 tracks, also has features such as a ski instructor and golf analysis.

Designed in conjunction with Porsche Design, Watch GT 2 can alert its users to adverse weather conditions thanks to its barometer. The smart watch, which can follow the sunrise and sunset, can also follow the cycle of the Moon. It is also worth noting that the watch is water resistant up to 5 ATM.

The smart watch has heart rate and SpO2 sensors. These sensors can read data for 24 hours. There are low power optimizations per hour for this. TruSleep 2.0 can diagnose six different sleep problems. TruRelax also monitors the stress level.

The watch promises a 14-day battery life in standard use. This period is reduced to 8 days in intensive use. Just a 5-minute charge gives users a 10-hour battery life.

Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2 has a 1.39-inch OLED display and a 46mm case. The smart watch will be sold in Europe for 700 euros.



