Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Launches on the Nürburgring

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS ended the long wait with a long video. An 11-minute video of the vehicle came from the Nürburgring Track in Germany.

Porsche, one of the important actors of the sports car market, is slowly announcing its new models. Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, one of the long-awaited Porsche models, was one of these models.

The sound of the engine of the vehicle that appears in an 11-minute video almost erases the rust of our ears. When we look in general, we see that the vehicle is ready for mass production with its design, stance and style that makes it a Porsche.

More breath

It is possible to say that it takes a more comfortable breath for the engine, if not for the interior of the new car. Air ducts are widened with the RS logo of the vehicle. A pair of windpipes catches the eye on the hood. The fins that open at the back also relieve the engine’s air flow. The exhaust outlet is also wider than the standard version.

With a 4.0-liter boxer engine at the rear, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS could have over 500 hp. If the rumors on this subject are true, the company will have achieved a serious increase in power output in the engine.

We see in the video that the vehicle is very fast. The engineering team, which has managed to make this speed controllable, continues to work to reduce the weight of the vehicle. The goal is to make the car lighter than the GT4.

Porsche combines speed and comfort

We cannot see the interior of the vehicle in this video, but we can see many details about road performance. Primarily, the engine noise indicates a constant and consistent power output. In addition, the vehicle’s handling looks very good, despite the high speed, it does not miss the apex in the bends.

There is another remarkable detail in the video that will not tire the driver of the vehicle, especially on long journeys. From time to time on the kerbs (red and white embossed surfaces in the bends), there is no visible jolt despite its speed. This indicates driving comfort.



