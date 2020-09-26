Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Engine Sound (Video)

The video of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, which was previously caught in the cameras of automobile spies on Germany’s Nürburgring track, was filmed this time. The enormous engine sound of the vehicle erases the rust of the ears.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS was first caught on camera at the Nürburgring as a mid-engined speed monster. Ever since then, the highly anticipated car was the guest of a video this time, and the engine sound wiped our ears.

Under the hood of the vehicle in the video, there is a 4.0-liter boxer engine and the noise of the engine can be heard very clearly. This engine delivers 420 horsepower in the standard GT4, but this car is not standard at all.

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS coming

First of all, it is striking that the RS logo causes the rear wing of the model to grow. It is also seen that new air ducts have been added to cool the vehicle’s brakes. There are air ducts on the rear fender, which make the Cayman GT4 RS look even more aggressive.

The 4.0-liter engine just behind the driver can also breathe thanks to these air ducts. Having a very high level of knowledge and technical skills in atmospheric engines, Porsche reflects this mastery to the vehicle. According to the allegations, the engine in the vehicle has a minimum capacity of 500 horsepower. This power is reflected in the engine sound of the vehicle.

In the video, the highest-level member of the Cayman family comes with new suspension settings, aerodynamic additions. As a result, the road holding of the vehicle increases considerably. We will only be able to see the new Cayman GT4 RS next year.

Fast and attractive

Porsche Cayman GT4 had a six-speed manual transmission. It is possible to see the same transmission in this model. It is also among the possibilities to have double clutch technology in the vehicle.

Porsche is developing different models in this series. Previously, news had emerged about different options such as the Clubsport model and the standard version of the vehicle. The new vehicle will hit the market in 2021.



