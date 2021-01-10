Porsche 911 Redesigned as a Rally Car

Singer, making special designs upon request, redesigned the 1990 Porsche 964 911 in its new project according to the terrain conditions. The vehicle, called Porsche 911 ACS, can produce 450 horsepower and 570 Nm of torque.

California-based Singer Vehicle Design redesigned the Porsche 911 Safari with its own interpretation in its latest project called “All-Terreain Competition Study”. The ACS, which has been redesigned as a rally car, is based on the 1990 Porsche 964 911.

Singer has reportedly designed this vehicle for a private client and partnered with 911 rally expert Richard Tuthill to create the ACS. The company, which includes all kinds of modifications in the vehicle, used carbon fiber material for the body panels. In this way, the 911 ACS, which has a very light structure, can give very impressive results in field conditions.

What does the Porsche 911 ACS offer?

Featuring front, rear and mid-limit slip differentials, ACS uses sequential gearbox and is capable of four-wheel drive. Equipped with FIA-approved roll cages and seats, it is reported that the ride height is increased while the suspension power and movement are also increased. There are also two full-size racing wheels in the front trunk and rear storage area of ​​the vehicle.

Inspired by events such as the Dakar Rally and Baja 1000 when building the ACS, Singer replaced the five-gauge panel in the classic 911 with a fully digital instrument cluster. Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter air-cooled six-cylinder engine. The 450-horsepower engine can produce 570 Nm of torque.

Singer did not share any information about the price of the Porsche 911 ACS, but the prices of the cars that the company designed earlier start at millions of dollars. Therefore, the price of ACS is probably millions.