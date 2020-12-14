PorOndeAnda: Zach Braff, from the Scrubs series

Between 2001 and 2009, Zach Braff became one of the highest paid actors on TV in the United States, earning about $ 350,000 per episode on the Scrubs series, one of the most successful productions at the time.

After his departure from the series in which he played the young doctor John Dorian, Braff was nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe, but now the actor has found it difficult to maintain his career on TV and film.

Since Scrubs, Braff has starred in a number of films, worked as a screenwriter, made some plays in the theater, including on Broadway, and even sketched a return to TV.

Check out #PorOndeAnda Zach Braff.

Other jobs while starring in Scrubs

While working on Scrubs, Braff tried to jumpstart his career by starring in films like One More Kiss and My Woman’s Ex-Boyfriend, in which he was reunited with Jason Bateman, with whom he shared the screen in 2005 in a small participation in Arrested Development.

However, it was in 2004 that Braff tried to take his boldest step by writing the script and directing the feature film Hora de Volta (Garden State), perhaps his greatest film work.

To fund his next film, Wish I Was Here, Braff attempted crowdfunding on the Kickstarter website in 2013. He asked for $ 2 million, but the public reacted negatively because the filmmaker did not put his own money on project. Even so, he managed to raise $ 3.1 million. The production had a total cost of about US $ 6 million and raised US $ 5.6 million at the box office worldwide.

In 2017, he also directed the feature film Going in Style, starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, a feature that divided the critic’s opinion.

Career in theater

In parallel with his attempts at cinema, he worked in the theater and in 2011 he premiered the play All New People in New York. After the success in North American territory, the production was taken to Scotland and England.

In 2014, Braff performed on Broadway for 4 months in the Woody Allen Bullets Over Broadway musical.



