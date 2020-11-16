PorOndeAnda: Rainn Wilson, Dwight Schrute from Office

The North American adaptation of The Office was on TV between 2005 and 2013, and in all nine seasons we had actor Rainn Wilson playing one of the audience’s favorite characters, Dwight Schrute.

Although he is still recognized by fans for this role, Wilson has a great career with other good characters both on TV and in theaters. He has also worked as a voice actor, giving his voice in animations to one of Superman’s most iconic villains, Lex Luthor. In 2020, he returned with a major production on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out #PorOndeAnda Rainn Wilson.

Wilson’s career did not start at The Office. The actor participated in some other productions, such as the HBO series Six Feet Under and the films Almost Famous and The Darlings of America.

Other productions during The Office

While working on The Office, he even performed Saturday Night Live, as well as appearing on Reno 911! and Family Guy. In theaters, he starred in some films, such as My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Juno and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

The post-The Office career

With the end of the NBC series in 2013, Wilson ventured into other TV productions, such as Backstrom, Roadies and Room 104. In theaters, the biggest production in which he participated was the blockbuster Megatubarão (The Meg), starring Jason Statham in 2018.

Featured as voice actor

Despite starring in several series and films, it was in the animations that Wilson developed some of his main roles. In 2014, he joined the cast of Adventure Time and gave voice to several characters, also voicing in The Smurfs and the Lost Village.

Wilson is currently the voice of the villain Lex Luthor in DC animations, a role he won in The Death of Superman in 2018. He repeated the dose in Superman’s Return, Batman: Silence (both in 2019) and in the Dark Justice League : The War of Apokolips (2020).

Most recent works

His most recent work involves minor appearances in the Mom and Star Trek: Discovery series and in James Gunn’s film Brightburn, in which he met an old co-star from The Office, actor David Denman.

In late September, the Utopia series debuted on Amazon Prime Video streaming, starring Wilson alongside John Cusack. The plot, as he himself defined it, is a mixture of Stranger Things and Tarantino.



