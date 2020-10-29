PorOndeAnda: Mischa Barton, The O.C. Marissa Cooper.

Those who followed the series The OC (“Um Estranho no Paraíso”, in Brazil), a great success among teenagers in the early 2000s, certainly remember the actress Mischa Barton, who played the character Marissa Cooper in the series for three seasons. .

Mischa was considered by many to be a promise to become a big star on TV or even in Hollywood, building a solid career in theaters.

However, after leaving the cast of O.C .: A Stranger in Paradise, Mischa ended up having trouble getting relevant roles in other productions, standing out more on the gossip and even police pages than on her career.

After all, #PorOndeAnda Mischa Barton?

Mischa Barton’s departure from The O.C.

Mischa Barton left the cast of The O.C. at the end of season 3 after the death of his character. After her work on the series, she participated in Virgin Territory (2007), Assassination of a Highschool President (2008) and Ashton Kutcher’s TV series, The Beautiful Life (2009). In 2016, she participated in Dancing With The Stars, the North American version of Dance of the Famous.

Problems with the police

In 2007, the actress was arrested for misdemeanor when the police found her with a small amount of marijuana and a high level of alcohol in her blood. In 2009, she was admitted to a psychiatric ward and reportedly was admitted due to suicidal tendencies.

In addition, Mischa even sued her mother alleging that she stole her money.

More recently, in 2017, she faced a legal battle with two ex-boyfriends after one of them was allegedly trying to sell a video in which the couple appeared in explicit images.

Still in 2017, she was hospitalized again after neighbors complained to the police for her irregular behavior. But, according to Mischa herself, she had been drugged with GHB, also known as “the rape drug”.

“It felt like a hallucination. I had no idea what I was talking about. Before I passed out and didn’t remember anything, it was more auditory and visual – but more visual, like points of light and things like that. There are also blackout periods. I remember my friend saying, ‘Please lie down and then it will be over,’ ”said the actress at the time.



