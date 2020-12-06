PorOndeAnda: Jennifer Carpenter, Dexter Debra Morgan

Do you know what happened to Jennifer Carpenter, Debra Morgan of the Dexter series? A graduate of the Julliard School of Dramatic Arts, the actress has participated in different films and television series since the end of the series about the American psychopath. Here, we bring together the main points of Carpenter’s career. Let’s check it out?

#PorOndeAnda: Jennifer Carpenter, Dexter’s Debra Morgan

In Dexter, Jennifer played the sister of the main character, also a police officer. The character had intense dramatic arcs that made her one of the favorite characters of fans of the series. Which was disappointing for those who watched it until the final episode, when she was murdered by a serial killer known as Brain Surgeon.

In real life, Jennifer married Michael C. Hall and, after the series ended, began acting in film and television productions. She stood out mainly in the horror genre. Carpenter has participated in films such as Where the Devil Hides, Emily Rose’s Exorcism, 12 Hours and Quarantine.

It is also worth mentioning that the actress won the award for Best Scary Performance in 2006, at the MTV Awards. It was her role in The Exorcism of Emily Rose that secured the award. However, this was not his only victory. After Dexter’s final season, the series brought together 24 Emmy Awards, Golden Globes and several other trophies, guaranteeing Jennifer Carpenter’s status as a successful actress.

Jennifer and Michael remained married for some years after the last season, but announced their divorce in 2010. The actress then landed roles in some titles such as Battle in Seatle and Gone. In addition, she also lent her voice to a character in a video game horror game, The Evil Within.

Her voice also appears in the animation Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher, in which she voiced Black Widow.

His personal life was also as successful as his professional life. At the age of 40, Jennifer Carpenter married musician Scott Avett in 2016, with whom she continues to date.

Jennifer Carpenter in 2020

In 2019, the game The Evil Within originated a series, in which Jennifer played a former CIA agent hired by the FBI to hunt down one of the most dangerous villains. However, the series did not have the expected audience and was canceled after the release of just 13 episodes.

This year, the actress was elected as the Sexiest Actress in the World by Glam Mag magazine, in an edition published now in December.

With regard to her roles, Jennifer Carpenter did not take on any character in 2020. However, we cannot deny that it is worth keeping an eye on the next steps of the actress responsible for playing Debra Morgan, since she is an exceptional artist and that still promises a lot in Hollywood.

Did you like to know more about what happened to Jennifer Carpenter? What is the next artist you would like to see at #PorOndeAnda?




