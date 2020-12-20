PorOndeAnda: Cobie Smulders, Robin Scherbatsky

Canadian actress Cobie Smulders was hugely successful during the nine seasons of the series How I Met Your Mother, playing the also Canadian Robin Scherbatsky.

Since the end of the CBS program, she has ventured out among the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as participating in some other film and TV productions.

Check out #PorOndeAnda the actress Cobie Smulders.

The beginning of the career

Before playing Robin, Cobie had a small and successful modeling career. She worked for a while in the United States and Europe, until she decided to leave the profession and try to be an actress.

Her first TV job was in science fiction Jeremiah, in 2002. Later, she followed with minor appearances on other programs like Veritas: The Quest, Smallville, Andromeda and The L Word.

Its almost participation in Lost

The actress’s career could have been quite different. Cobie auditioned to play the character Kate in the then new series Lost, but she ended up losing the role to another Canadian actress, Evangeline Lilly. Today, the two actresses are great friends. “She owes me a lot because I went and failed the test,” joked Cobie in an interview.

The beginning in HIMYM

The following year, she finally landed a prominent role on TV by joining the cast of the new CBS series, How I Met Your Mother, to play Robin Scherbatsky.

The curious thing is that Robin originally would not be Canadian, but when they heard about the actress’s nationality, the show’s producers decided to play with it, which became a great brand for the character, including her successful past in Canada as Robin Sparkles.

Serious illness

At 25, during the recording of the 3rd season of How I Met Your Mother, she was diagnosed with cancer in her ovaries. After undergoing several surgeries, the actress managed to win the battle against the disease, however she confessed: “I think I will never feel free from cancer”.

The beginning in the universe of heroes

In 2007, her friend Joss Whedon was preparing a film version of Wonder Woman. Cobie was one of the actresses listed to play the heroine, but after some difficulties, the project was canceled.

A few years later, Whedon took over the production of The Avengers, released in 2012. He invited her to play S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill. Cobie agreed without even reading the script.



