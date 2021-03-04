PorOndeAnda: Claire Foy, the young queen of The Crown

Claire Foy is known for playing the young version of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s hit The Crown. Besides the series, do you know what the actress has been doing after the project that led to her stardom?

Foy’s majestic performance resulted in an Emmy for best actress in a drama series and a Golden Globe in the same category, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2017, among other awards and nominations.

However, the actress is no longer in the regular cast of the series, since her character came to be shown in another period of her life, consequently being played by another actress, Olivia Colman.

So, #porOndeAnda Claire Foy?

Before the fame

Claire Elizabeth Foy was born in 1984 in the city of Stockport, Greater Manchester, in the United Kingdom. Her childhood was around a noisy Irish family with no artistic inclination. She is the youngest of three brothers. As her parents divorced when she was eight, the actress has developed an observation skill that helps her with her work as an actress today.

Before being crowned queen in fiction, Foy distributed food at home and free magazines on the subway. In addition, she was a telephone operator, security guard and pub waitress. However, the job that the actress liked most before being an actress was that of a supermarket cashier.

Claire entered Liverpool John Moores University, where she studied Dramatic Arts and Cinema. When she finished, she spent a year taking a acting course at the Oxford School of Drama. After the course, she moved to London where she shared an apartment with five university friends.

First steps in Claire Foy’s career

Claire acted in theater and in several British TV productions, including the miniseries Little Dorrit and Wolf Hall, the last in the role of Ana Boleyn. In cinema, her first work was the 2011 movie Hunt for Witches, a fantasy starring Nicolas Cage.

Foy’s first protagonist came in the English drama Wreckers, also from 2011, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. She also starred in a small role in 2015’s Lady of the Van with Maggie Smith.

However, it was in 2015, when Claire decided to enroll in the auditions to star in The Crown, that her life was transformed. At the time, she was pregnant with her first and so far only daughter, Ivy. Peter Morgan, the creator of the series, has already revealed that he thought of several names for the role. However, when he saw Foy’s audition, he was delighted. The playwright went so far as to say that he was witnessing the emergence of a new star and that it was like seeing a new Judi Dench born. He even added by saying that he has worked with some of the greats in this craft, and that Claire is up there with them.

The British worked in production for two seasons, between 2016 and 2017, in which she played Queen Elizabeth II, representing her life between 1947, the year of her marriage to Philip Moutbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, until the end of the 1960s, with the births of their children, princes Andrew and Edward.

What did Claire Foy do after The Crown?

After leaving The Crown, the actress starred in the 2018 film The First Man alongside Ryan Gosling. In the film, directed by Damien Chazelle, Foy played Neil Armstrong’s wife, Janet Armstrong. For the feature, Claire also received some important award nominations.

In addition, in the same year, he starred in the thriller Millennium: The Girl in the Spider’s Web, one of the films based on the Swedish book franchise Millennium, which is a continuation of Millennium – The Men Who Didn’t Love Women, 2011, directed by David Fincher.

For now, Claire has no new project planned.

And you, are you looking forward to seeing Claire in some production again? Tell us in the comments!