Pornhub limits uploads after reporting rape videos

On Wednesday (9), Pornhub published a note about changes to the content delivery policy on the platform. Featured, the porn site will only accept materials produced by verified users and members of the Model Program.

The move comes days after the New York Times published an article on the damage caused by non-consensual videos posted on the page. According to the article in the American newspaper, a large part involves the presence of underage girls, constituting rape.

In addition to restrictions on content published on the platform, Pornhub blocked the option to download videos for free. In this case, the measure is also a response to recent complaints.

According to the newspaper, even if the materials were removed from the platform, the downloaded copies continued to circulate on other adult content sites. This had serious personal consequences for the victims of non-consensual videos.

Finally, Pornhub announced the creation of a moderation team. Thus, the objective will be to “proactively remove content with possible violations previously submitted and to identify any flaws in the process”.



