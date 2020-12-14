Pornhub Deleted Millions of Videos Due to Child Abuse

Pornhub, the world’s largest adult video site, has removed its millions of videos. The trigger of this movement of the site was the suspension of Mastercard and Visa’s payment transactions to the site.

Mastercard and Visa recently announced to Pornhub that they suspended the process of making payments on their cards. The reason why these two giant companies made this move was the videos uploaded by unapproved users to the world’s largest adult video site, Pornhub.

These criticisms of Pornhub have actually been around for a long time. But what sparked the events was a news in the New York Times. In the news, it was stated that there were videos of non-adult children on Pornhub.

Pornhub deletes videos uploaded by unsanctioned users

After these events, the company started removing millions of videos uploaded by unapproved users. In addition, it was stated in the announcement that video uploading will be limited to approved users. According to the news in The Verge, from now on, videos will only be uploaded by official content partners and Pornhub Model Program members.

According to The Verge’s report from Motherboard, Pornhub has removed 8.8 million videos so far. It was stated that the site had 13.5 million videos until Sunday evening and this number decreased to 4.7 million as of Monday.

Pornhub also has a similar revenue system to YouTube. Users create their own channels, upload their own videos and earn revenue from the ads on the video. These videos constitute an important part of the content on the site.

With the news published in the New York Times, the following years will show whether Pornhub, which took action after Mastercard and Visa cut the service, will make the policy that only approved accounts can upload videos permanent or not.



