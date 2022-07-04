Porgy wield lightsabers & Fight Darth Vader in the hysterical art of artificial intelligence

Porgy from “The Last Jedi” fight with lightsabers with Darth Vader in a hysterical “Star Wars” art created by artificial intelligence. Following Disney/Lucasfilm’s “The Force Awakens,” Ryan Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” turned the franchise in a direction that turned out to be more than controversial. Perhaps the least controversial aspect of the film was the introduction of porgs, a species of beakless sea birds found on the planet Ahch-To. As with “Return of the Jedi Ewoks” or “Mandalorian Grog,” porgy helped sell toys and infiltrated popular culture during the theatrical screening of “The Last Jedi.”

George Lucas introduced the audience to a galaxy far, far away in the 1977 film A New Hope. The original “Star Wars” changed cinema forever, and Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker quickly became one of the most iconic villains of all time, appearing in the films The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and the prequel trilogy. Following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, 2016’s Rogue One was the first time Vader appeared in live action since Revenge of the Sith 2005. Hayden Christensen recently returned to Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which Vader used his lightsaber against his old teacher. Now Vader has found a new opponent who will do what he has to.

A new piece of art created by artificial intelligence depicts Porgs armed with a lightsaber against Darth Vader from the Galactic Empire. The art was created using the Dall-E mini program, which uses artificial intelligence to create a grid of images based on a given hint. In this case, “porgy fighting Darth Vader” resulted in a delightful array of images with varying degrees of distortion. Take a look at the images below:

While Darth Vader and his latest opponents don’t look their best, warped distortion has become a hallmark of the Dall-E mini-meme trend. However, the AI has managed to create a somewhat plausible image of what this type of collision might look like, except for what would probably be a bloodbath. There is no Vader at all on a couple of images, and there are two of them on the other.

After the release of the trilogy of “Star Wars” sequels, Disney/ Lucasfilm switched their attention to small screens thanks to such Disney+ projects as “The Mandalorian”, “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which take place several decades before the events of “The Latter”. A Jedi. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that future “Star Wars” films will go beyond sequels. Although viewers may not see the porgs for quite some time, Christensen will play a major role in the upcoming series “Ahsoka”, and Vader may appear in everything from Andor to the rumored series about Lando. If Vader never encounters a pair of porgs, at least the fans will have this art created by artificial intelligence.