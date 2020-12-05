Popular YouTube channel Ryan’s World comes to Roblox

Ryan’s World is coming to Roblox. The popular YouTube channel opens its own virtual world within the game, which is especially popular with children and where players can create their own spaces and activities.

Players will be able to enter an expanding digital world inspired by the YouTube channel and explore a race track, fire station, beach, and school, among other locations. There is also a Rainbow Path-like path to space and a strange box labeled “MYSTERIOUS PETS”. It is estimated that the game world will open on Saturday evening, December 5, at 21:00.

Roblox has been around for over a decade, but the popularity of the game has grown significantly since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, it has 31.1 million daily users, an 82 percent increase year on year, and the company has applied to go public. As we grow older, more and more mainstream names are creating a space inside Roblox to meet with their wider audience. Lil Nas X gave a virtual concert there in November, and the game hosted a treasure hunt linked to the release of Ready Player Two earlier this week.

Ryan’s World is growing in the same way. The YouTube channel, which started in 2015 with videos of unboxing toys, has grown into a multimedia child empire. Channel star Ryan Kaji has a television show on Nick Jr., a racing video game available on major consoles, and a line of toys and clothing sold at major retailers. The channel has also made plans for a new program on Amazon Prime.

Kaji has been playing Roblox regularly on one of his YouTube channels for over two years, so it seems like a natural expansion to offer a Ryan’s World level that viewers can visit later. While Roblox can be played for free, it also offers creators a way to make money by selling items on game worlds. The Wall Street Journal reported that Ryan? S World branch will sell gems that can be traded for virtual goods.



