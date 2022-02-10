Popular Video Platform YouTube Announces NFT and Metaverse Plans!

Popular video platform YouTube has detailed its blockchain and metaverse plans to reduce fraud in the fast-growing digital art space and provide a more social viewing experience for gaming content.

Metaverse Description from YouTube

YouTube, the world’s largest streaming and video platform, has been trying to provide users with better guidance on upcoming features amid increased competition from ByteDance Inc’s TikTok and Meta’s Instagram over the past year.

So much so that YouTube announced last month that it is exploring immutable tokens (NFTs) and Web3 technologies, which are video clips, artworks or other digital assets linked to the record-keeping technology blockchain.

However, YouTube detailed these statements in a blog post published today, suggesting that it could make NFTs safer assets.

YouTube’s Explanations

NFT sales have increased substantially over the past year as many individuals and companies are turning to the NFT space. However, critics said that with these increasing sales, there has been a great increase in cases such as fraud and copyright theft.

So, popular video platform YouTube has announced that it will be a feature possibility to verify the legitimacy of assets using its video library, to counter this increasing scam and copyright theft.

The blog post published by YouTube also included the following statements;

“Providing a verifiable way for fans to have unique videos, photos, artwork, and even experiences from their favorite creators can be an attractive prospect for creators and their audiences.”

YouTube also prioritized the metaverse, an element of the Web3 movement that defines shared virtual worlds in which people interact, often through avatars.

On the other hand, YouTube has also announced that it will allow users to watch videos together in the metaverse world, although it is not yet certain. But YouTube will initially focus on videos about games “to bring more engagement to games and make them feel more alive.”