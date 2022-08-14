Popular Memecoins Close Week With Rising

Popular memecoins in the market, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), showed a rapid increase in the 7-day period we left behind and closed the week on the upside.

While the fluctuation of the crypto money markets in the last period allowed many cryptocurrencies to make an upward leap, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were among the cryptocurrencies most affected by this upward trend.

Weekly Rise of Popular Memecoins Draws Attention

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) performed well in the last 24 hours, posting 7.29 percent and 22.99 percent gains, respectively, and ended the week on the upside chart.

The popular meme token Shiba Inu, which has recently come to the fore with new game and metaverse projects, showed its investors this rise in its weekly price performance. In the same way, Dogecoin, which has come to the fore many times, finished the week with an increase of 14%, making its investors happy.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin regained the 10th place with a market capitalization of $10.47 billion after climbing the rankings. Shiba Inu, on the other hand, is currently ranked as the 12th largest cryptocurrency with a market value of $ 8.59 billion after the increase.