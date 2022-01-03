Popular Meme Token Overtakes Ethereum: Here are the Details

Baby Doge Coin, an asset released by Dogecoin fans, has attracted attention with its performance in the last 24 hours. BabyDoge had a busy time with its daily trading volume increasing by over 90%.

Important Breakthrough from Baby Doge Coin

According to WhaleStats data, Baby Doge Coin has managed to become the most traded token among the largest Binance Smart Chain wallet holders. BabyDoge managed to get the title of the most traded coin from ETH in daily data. According to the aforementioned crypto tracker, BabyDoge ranked Ethereum as the most frequently traded asset for the top 1000 BSC wallet holders.

BabyDoge, which recorded an increase of over 41% in the early hours of today, touched $0.000000002993. In addition, Baby Doge Coin is trading at $0.00000000283 at the time of writing. Apart from that, the amount of wallet holding BabyDoge broke the record with 1,110,205. Also, the largest 1,000 Binance Smart Chain wallets currently hold 45,366,399,736,989 BabyDoges.

Baby Doge Coin is one of the many imitators that emerged after the most popular meme coin Dogecoin started gaining attention with its rise in the crypto market and especially with the influence of Elon Musk. The list of Dogecoin imitators represents a long line of adventure actors that include BabyDoge, Uncle Doge, MissDoge, Lil Doge, Mama Doge, Sister Doge and more.

Prank Crypto Coins

The rising fever of meme tokens has weakened lately. Developments in the metaverse space and innovative initiatives such as Layer 2 tokens became the focus of hype. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were among the assets that marked 2021. In 2022, experts are divided into two. One side believes that deep corrections may come, while the other side predicts that the rally will continue this year.