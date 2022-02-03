Popular Joke Currency Steps Into The Food Industry!

Shytoshi Kusama, the developer of the leading joke currency Shiba Inu, announced in a new blog post that it has partnered with an Italian fast-food restaurant called Welly’s.

Shiba Inu, the 15th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has partnered with an Italian fast-food restaurant called Welly’s.

With this partnership, Welly’s has already undergone a complete rebrand, making the Shiba Inu dog its new mascot and adopting a new slogan referring to the anonymous creator of the prank currency. In addition, Welly’s adjusted its menu and marketing strategy.

On the other hand, the popular joke currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) will be used as a means of payment at the restaurant, and Dogecoin, the largest joke currency by market capitalization, will be offered to customers as another possible payment option.

Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama made statements about this development. Kusama stated that the restaurant is known for its “extreme quality food” and that there will be healthy food options in the future.

Kusama made the following statements in the continuation of his statements;

“Welly’s is a burger restaurant, but we understand the importance of having vegetarian, vegan and healthy fast food options. Therefore, with the opening of our store, we will offer more options to meet these needs.”

Globalization Plans

Welly’s currently only has one store located in Naples, but the team “rejects the idea of ​​partnerships with major central conglomerates, planning to reach global scale.

On the other hand, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently asked popular fast-food chain McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin, but the fast-food giant responded with a laugh.

MrBeast Burger, a restaurant chain opened by the famous YouTuber MrBeast, said that it would add support to Dogecoin if Musk retweeted his offer recently.