Popular internet browsers are at risk!

With the spread of the Internet, the number and variety of malware continues to increase. Some of these malware are so convincing that even those who are knowledgeable about it can come to the brink of being scammed. Now, the newly released malware named Adrozek targets internet browsers.

Because Internet browsers are used by many, they can be the first place malicious people target.

Adrozek targets malware scanners

The Microsoft Defender Research Team has identified a new malware targeting the most popular internet browsers to generate ad revenue for malicious individuals. While this software may seem harmless to the user, the complex behavior of the software can gain deeper access to data on your Windows device. In the blog post published by Microsoft, it was stated that the most popular internet browsers were affected.

Browsers affected by this software include Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Yandex Browser. The malware called Adrozek, which was first observed in May, uses more than a hundred domains with an average of 17,300 URLs. In just five months, hundreds of thousands of Adrozek were detected around the world, particularly in Europe, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

As you can see in the image above, Adrozek stands out in popular search results and leaks your personal information when you click. The fact that Adrozek shows itself in popular search results such as Xbox is a problem for many people. Malware adds to the browser as an extension and modifies certain DLL files. If your search results are similar to this type of advertisement, we recommend that you cleanly uninstall and reinstall your browser.



