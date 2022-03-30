Popular Internet Browser Adds Support for Bitcoin, Solana, Polygon and 5 Blockchain Networks

Opera, one of the crypto-friendly internet browsers, has announced the integration of eight blockchains to introduce Web3 to more than 380 million mobile and desktop users worldwide.

Opera Adds Support for Bitcoin, Solana Polygon and 5 Blockchain Networks

Opera, one of the leading internet browsers, launched the Crypto Browser project, a Web3-focused initiative, earlier this year to simplify navigation between decentralized applications (dApps), games and metadata platforms.

As part of this initiative, the browser company has added support for eight major blockchain ecosystems, including Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), StarkEx, Ronin, Celo, Nervos DAO and IXO.

The announcement published by Opera states that users can now access the Polygon and Solana DApp ecosystems and “the benefits of Level 2 DeFi through StarkWare-based DiversiFi.”

Recent integrations will allow Opera users to access the Polygon Proof-of-Stake (POS) blockchain and the Ethereum L2 ecosystem via StarkEx.

According to the company, the goal of integrating multiple blockchains was to make possible chain agnosticism and participation in Web3 in an environmentally friendly way. Jorgen Arnesen, Opera’s vice president of mobile technology, made the following statements about this integration.

Ultimately, Web3 is on its way to becoming a mainstream web technology, and users won’t need to know they’re interacting with it. They need to get an excellent user experience and real benefits.

Polygon instead of Ethereum

The announcement also highlights the need for carbon-neutral solutions with low gas fees, which is one of the main reasons for choosing Polygon over the Ethereum blockchain.

In November 2021, the Brave Internet browser competing with Opera integrated the Solana blockchain to enhance the capabilities of dApps. Brave CEO and co-founder Brendan Eich said about the partnership:

As more and more users and creators need tools for fast and cost-effective access to a decentralized network, this integration will allow the next billion crypto users to use applications and tokens.