Popular Game Publisher Ninja Announces ‘Gamer Hoodie’

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of the world’s most popular game publishers, has expanded its product range with a new product. Blevins added the player hoodie to his products.

It’s common for popular online publishers to collaborate with various brands. For example, Shroud, one of the popular publishers, can collaborate with companies such as Logitech to produce Shroud branded player accessories.

Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, one of the world’s most popular publishers, announced a very interesting product that expands its existing product range. However, the product Ninja announced was not a computer or console accessory.

Hoodie from Ninja

The famous broadcaster announced its hoodie sweatshirt that players can use comfortably with headphones while playing games. The reason why players can use it with headphones comfortably is that there is “polymesh” on the right and left sides of the hood that can be used in on-ear headphones.

According to the news on Beeboom, Ninja is not the first person to consider this type of design. Earlier this year Champion is launching a player hoodie with a very similar design. However, in that design, the hood is designed much wider so that gamers can use their headphones directly from the hood.

The player hoodies released by Ninja, available in black, pink, gray and red color options, are sold for $ 60 via Ninja’s own website. If you want to own one of Ninja’s player hoodies, at least you’re a little late for now. When you enter the website where the sale is made, it is seen that it is sold out. If you insist on owning this hoodie, you have to wait for new stocks.



