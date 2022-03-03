Popular Exchange Lists SHIB, AVAX and These 22 Altcoins!

Popular cryptocurrency exchange PrimeXBT has announced that it has listed 24 new trading instruments that include many of today’s best-known cryptocurrencies, such as SHIB and AVAX.

PrimeXBT opens SHIB, AVAX and 22 altcoin projects to transactions

Here is the list of 24 new cryptocurrencies available for trading:

Binance Coin (BNB), TRON (TRX), TEZOS (XTZ), Terra (LUNA), FTX (FTT), FileCoin (FIL), Avalanche (AVAX), Phantom (FTM), Elrond (EGLD), Polygon (MATIC) , Stellar (XLM), Axie Infinity (AXS), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Decentraland (MANA), Klaytn (KLAY), Cosmos (ATOM), Dfinity (ICP), Helium (HNT) ), Near (NEAR), Sandbox (SAND), Theta (THETA), Algorand (ALGO), VeChainThor (VET), Monero (MNR).

With these latest additions, PrimeXBT’s product portfolio has grown to 100 unique trading tools, including a wide variety of forex currencies, commodities, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies available such as Bitcoin, Cardano, Solana, and Dogecoin. He addressed the stock market users about the list as follows:

We are proud to offer the crypto community a one-stop shop that provides a diverse portfolio of assets. The new listing also offers a host of profitable deals, all under one roof.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Avalanche (AVAX), and Solana (SOL) have all been dormant in the last 24 hour timeframe. Cardano (ADA) is trading below the $1 resistance and dropped to #9 by market cap. In the coming days, AVAX and ADA will struggle to stay one step ahead of the rankings.

About PrimeXBT

In its recent announcement, the exchange has set up a trading academy that helps traders learn how to start trading with any of the platform’s wide variety of popular trading instruments. Going by the name PrimeXBT Trading Academy, the crypto trading education website will offer basic information on various sub-sectors of the cryptocurrency industry such as Blockchain or NFTs. Meanwhile, PrimeXBT offers a synthetic contract trading infrastructure of cryptocurrencies, FX, Indices and Commodities. The daily trading volume of the Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange is over $2 billion.