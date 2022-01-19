Popular Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance Announced! 10 Trading Pairs Are Delisted

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has released a new announcement today. The giant stock market announced that it will delist 10 trading pairs from its platform.

Binance Delists 10 Trading Pairs

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of market volume, released a new announcement today morning. According to the announcement on Binance’s official website, the leading cryptocurrency exchange announced that it will delist 10 trading pairs as of January 21 at 06:00 in the morning.

According to the information in the announcement, the platform will delist DGB/BNB, IOST/BNB, NEBL/ETH, NMR/BNB, PIVX/ETH, REP/ETH, RVN/BNB, SC/BNB, STMX/BNB, SUSHI/BIDR trading pairs.

The full announcement on the official website of the popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance is as follows;

“Binance will remove and stop trading on the following trading pairs at 2022-01-21 03:00 AM (UTC): DGB/BNB, IOST/BNB, NEBL/ETH, NMR/BNB, PIVX/ETH, REP/ETH, RVN /BNB, SC/BNB, STMX/BNB, SUSHI/BIDR

Please note: Users can still trade the above assets on other trading pairs available on Binance.

Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are advised that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses.

Thanks for your support!

Binance Team”

Why Is It Delisted?

Leading crypto exchange Binance also stated in its statements that such delist transactions were taken to protect investors and users. In addition, Binance stated that they took various factors into account when making these reviews and listed these factors as follows:

The team’s commitment to the project

Level and quality of development activity

Trading volume and liquidity

Network stability and security against attacks

Network / smart contract stability

Public communication level

Respond to our periodic due diligence requests

Evidence of unethical/dishonest behavior or negligence

Whether it contributes to a healthy and sustainable crypto ecosystem.