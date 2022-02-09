Popular Blockchain Network’s TVL Exceeds $10 Billion!

The TVL (Total Value Locked) of Ethereum rival smart contract platform Avalanche blockchain has reached $10 billion.

Avalanche Rises to #4 on TVL Rankings

According to current DefiLlama data, the Avalanche blockchain has reached a TVL of $10.73 billion. With a 15% increase recorded on the weekly timeframe, Avalanche surpassed Fantom to rank 4th in the TVL rankings and significantly approached the #3 Binance Smart Chain.

Currently, Ethereum continues to lead the TVL ranking with $126 billion, while Terra blockchain takes the second place with $14.52 billion. Binance Smart Chain ranks 3rd in TVL with $13.19 billion.

Avalanche’s Ascension Acceleration

AVAX, the cryptocurrency of the Avalanche blockchain, has increased in value at very high rates with the upward momentum in the market in recent years. According to CoinMarketCap data, AVAX has risen from $50 price levels to $145 ATH levels since early 2021. However, with Bitcoin’s downward momentum in recent months, AVAX has also lost a significant amount of value. AVAX, with its latest price movements, has started to be traded at the price levels of $ 88.

Cryptocurrency analyst, known as “SmartContracter” on Twitter, also stated in a recent post that the technical outlook of AVAX gives positive signals and that if the market moves upwards, it may increase in value at high rates.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.