Popular Analysts Pointed to Him: What is Step Finance (STEP)?

The Solana ecosystem is growing fast! The amount of dApps built on it is also exploding. The monthly developer’s development since its launch is well on its way to outpacing competitors. However, considering all this growth rate, how will we follow all the projects built on the network? This is where Step Finance (STEP) comes in. Analysts of Altcoin Daily, which has millions of subscribers, also draw attention to this altcoin. Let’s discuss an emerging cryptocurrency project: What is Step Finance (STEP) and how does it aim to be the front page of Solana? As Kriptokoin.com, we have compiled the details for you, let’s examine the project together…

What is Step Finance (STEP)?

It is a portfolio management dashboard and they aim to be the first stop for Solana users to visualize analysis execution and aggregation on all Solana contracts in one place. This dashboard goes beyond just showing you the profit and loss, helping users understand the performance and risk profile of their positions.

Features of Step Finance

STEP executes transactions on many Solana contracts in one place, in addition to visualizing one’s entire crypto portfolio. They have many features on their platform, these are:

A dashboard where you can see your positions, your entire portfolio.

Exchanges where you can close token buying and selling.

Step, Serum, Orca, Raydium etc. liquidity pools.

NFT gallery where you can manage and share your NFTs in Solana.

Compounding yield farms for all yield farmer degens.

Charity donations and Monitor ecosystem return opportunities.

Who are the team and supporters?

They are supported by 3Commas, Alameda Research and Solidity Ventures. These names are actually big companies that every crypto money project wants their support. Let’s meet three members of the Step Finance team:

Co-Founder: George Harrap is the founder of Bitspark, the world’s first crypto remittance startup, and has been in the crypto market for over a decade.

Co-founder and lead developer: Aaronov, a developer and advocate of decentralization privacy and the pursuit of financial freedom.

Design Leader: Kristin Low is a product and service designer and an early adopter of Bitcoin.

Conclusion

Analysts of Altcoin Daily, which has millions of subscribers, also drew attention to this altcoin in their latest videos. Analysts consider STEP to be the most popular Solana-based coin to watch in 2022. What is Step Finance (STEP) in this article? We sought an answer with you. This article has been written for informative purposes only. Therefore, no reference can be made to any of your investment decisions! Never invest in Step Finance (STEP) and other cryptocurrencies without doing your own detailed research!