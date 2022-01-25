Popular Analyst: These Metaverse Coins Sound Amazing!

The host of the popular crypto channel Coin Bureau continues to see a new crypto industry booming, which he believes is positioned to reward the efforts of billions of users around the world. The analyst, known as Guy, says his 1.9 million YouTube subscribers are closely following GameFi, which allows gamers to earn tokens and NFTs. He also shares the metaverse coin projects that he follows and is intertwined with this field.

Coin Bureau is optimistic about these GameFi and metaverse coin projects

According to Guy, GameFi and in-game NFTs are revolutionizing the way players interact with the time they spend in the sandbox. Guy says he’s particularly optimistic about the prospects for leading play-to-win games like Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA), making the following statements:

“I think GameFi represents one of the most exciting and pioneering ecosystems in the blockchain space right now, and I foresee an incredibly bright future for some win-win games, especially those with a first mover advantage like Axie, Decentraland, The Sandbox.”

Along with the incentive for time spent in games, the analyst says GameFi could also push mainstream adoption of crypto and blockchain technology. Noting that more than 2.7 billion active players worldwide are already quite familiar with scarce digital items and the tokenization of in-game assets, the analyst believes that play-to-win games can empower players with a clear financial benefit. As such, he suggests GameFi will be taking an increasingly bigger bite out of this lucrative global gaming market. The analyst also uses the following expressions:

The GameFi ecosystem clearly has a bright future, given the ultimate success of game-winning games like Axie Infinity and the number of innovative Blockchain games currently in development. I remain optimistic in the GameFi field as a whole.