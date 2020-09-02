Popular Analyst Announces 8 Altcoins to Watch

Prominent cryptocurrency trader and analyst Crypto Messiah explains the cryptocurrencies he prefers to be in the booming decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

In a new video posted on Twitter, the trader says market trends show that DeFi remains in the rising bull zone. Trader uses the following statements:

“When the trend is really strong and we look at these bull market trends, setups fail even when they are down. As with the bear market, when you see this bullish setup and think it’s going to go, there’s a good chance the setup is actually a failure. The same goes for a bull market. We’re really doing well right now. Even if things seem to be down, there is still no decline. This is what bull markets do. God knows how long we’ll be in this bull market. ”

Which Altcoins are on the Trader’s List?

Curve (CRV) is the first on the list of popular trader Crypto Messiah. The trader believes the market value of the cryptocurrency asset will skyrocket:

“I have no doubt that things like curves will go to the billion dollar mark. This is inevitable… People have to lock down this coin to increase liquidity agriculture and also participate in governance. ”

The crypto strategist is also watching the ACO (AUC). According to the analyst, the whales will turn their eyes to the relatively unknown DeFi gem to hide their movements.

Crypto Messiah also looks forward to the development of Cream (CREAM), which it says has a larger ecosystem than Polkadot (DOT) and a significant market share over Ethereum (ETH):

“I’m really excited about CREAM right now. Binance Smart Chain launched this weekend… Binance Smart Chain is a big deal because it will enable DeFi to come to the Binance ecosystem. ”

Meanwhile, Crypto Messiah said the Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) has the potential to increase from its current price of $ 375 to $ 500. Additionally, the trader also tracks Falconswap (FSW), Sperax (SPA), DegenVC (DGVC) and Mantra DAO (OM). According to the trader, these crypto coins seem very hot due to their solid market structures.

“The Market Bubble Will Burst”

Crypto Messiah also warned that although DeFi coins are on the rise, the market bubble will inevitably burst. Also, Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, is careful about this:

“Personally, I avoid the yield farming area altogether until I settle into something more sustainable.”



