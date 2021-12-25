Popular Analyst Announced! Which Coins to Invest in 2022?

Coin Bureau, one of the popular analysts of the market, announced how much he earned from cryptocurrencies in 2021 and shared his 2022 crypto investment strategy with his followers with a YouTube video.

2021 Cryptocurrency Returns

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK) make up 80% of Coin Bureau’s total crypto portfolio. The remaining 20% ​​is made up of yearn.finance (YFI), Injective Protocol (INJ), Avalanche (AVAX) Stellar (XLM), Cosmos Network (ATOM) and Dodo (DODO).

By mid-May, the analyst had made significant profits in almost every cryptocurrency, and by the end of May, USDC was making up more than 13 percent of the Coin Bureau’s portfolio.

Then, with the declines in June, the analyst evaluated this situation as a buying opportunity. Bureau, which has sold XLM, states that it increased its SOL investment during this period. In addition, during this period, the analyst states that he bought BTC and ETH. Explaining that he sold DODO because he expected a decline after mid-June, the analyst states that at the end of June, USDC constituted more than 13% of his portfolio.

Coin Bureau, which started to feel bullish again in July, states that while it increased its investments in BTC, ETH and SOL in this period, it bought PAX Gold (PAXG) with the return it obtained from the sale of AVAX.

When it comes to August, the analyst; It appears to have added Polygon (MATIC) and Arweave (AR) to its portfolio. In addition, the analyst, who sold his ADA after Cardano broke records in September, explains that he correctly predicted that ADA would then present new buying opportunities.

Having bought Hellium (HNT) in October, the analyst added Phantom (FTM) to its portfolio in early November. In addition, during the decline in November; It announced that it has added ETH, BTC and DOT.

According to his statements, the portfolio of Coin Bruea is as follows:

ETH: Just under 31%

BTC: Just over 21.5%

LEFT: Just over 13%

DOT: Just under 9%

ATOM: Just over 4%

HNT: Just under 3%

PAXG: Just under 3%

FTM: Just over 2.5%

USDT: slightly less than 2%

RUNE: Just under 2%

ADA: Just under 2%

MATIC: slightly less than 2%

USDC: Just over 1.5%

INJ: A little over 1%

AR: slightly more than 1%

LINK: Slightly less than 1%

2022 Crypto Investment Strategy

Coin Bureau says it has been very interested in NFTs, GameFi, and the metaverse lately. Therefore, the analyst’s plan for 2022 will be to invest in cryptocurrencies related to NFTs, GameFi, and the metaverse.

At this point, the analyst states to his followers that they can benefit from some tips while creating their own crypto money portfolio. First, Coin Bureau states that thinking simple is an important tip. Second, the analyst states that it is important for investors to determine whether they are adopting a short-term or long-term investment strategy.

Finally, the analyst states that realistic targets should be established in bull markets and exits should be made at the targeted points.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.